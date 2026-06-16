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The morality of resignation

The morality of resignation

Ministerial resignations are not signs of weakness but affirmations of trust and accountability
Lt Gen Bhopinder Singh (retd)
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 19:47 IST
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