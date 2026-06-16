The morality of resignation

<p>Traditionally, India’s democratic experiment has been guided by a combination of constitutional provisions and public morality. Since the law cannot account for every failure of governance, and accountability requires a human face, ministers are expected to own the actions and failures of their departments, even when they are not personally at fault. The Indian political system, based on the Westminster model, regards a minister’s resignation on grounds of ‘moral responsibility’ as the highest expression of public accountability.</p>.<p>There are compelling practical arguments in favour of such resignations. Foremost among them is the principle that authority and responsibility are inseparable. Second, the symbolism of resignation demonstrates that governments take failures seriously and that no individual is above the consequences of institutional shortcomings. Finally, resignation elevates the value of personal integrity—a virtue that appears increasingly diminished in a political culture where ‘winning at any cost’ has become the norm. Since 2017, when Suresh Prabhu resigned as the railway minister, accepting moral responsibility for failures in ensuring passenger safety, the central government has seen no comparable act of individual accountability, integrity, or selflessness.</p>.TMC's Prakash Chik Baraik resigns as Rajya Sabha MP; third exit in four days .<p><strong>Propriety of public office</strong></p>.<p>Globally, political systems that uphold the principle of moral responsibility through ministerial resignations tend to demonstrate higher standards of ethics and accountability. Japan, for instance, has a deeply rooted culture of ministerial responsibility. Prime Minister Naoto Kan stepped down, citing shortcomings in the government’s handling of natural disasters and the Fukushima nuclear crisis. In South Korea, Prime Minister Chung Hong-won resigned after accepting responsibility for the government’s response to the Sewol ferry disaster. British politics offers another notable example in Lord Carrington, who resigned as Foreign Secretary following Argentina’s unexpected invasion of the Falkland Islands. Explaining his decision, Lord Carrington remarked, “I think that if things have gone wrong in your department, then you are responsible.”</p>.<p>In India, former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri occupies a unique place in the annals of history for placing personal accountability above legal compulsion. For Shastri, accepting responsibility when things went wrong was not an exercise in political theatre, or moral grandstanding. It was a matter of probity, propriety, and dignity. As railway minister, he tendered his resignation on two occasions, with the second being accepted after a devastating railway accident in Ariyalur, Tamil Nadu, claimed 144 lives. Although responsibility could have been assigned to technical personnel within the Railway Board, Shastri chose to shoulder the burden himself.</p>.<p>Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, while accepting Shastri’s resignation, eloquently captured the moral basis of his decision. He observed that he did not hold the railway minister personally responsible for the tragedy and regarded him as a colleague of the highest integrity, loyalty, and dedication. Yet it was precisely because Shastri was a man of conscience that he felt deeply the weight of any failure occurring under his charge.</p>.<p>Others have followed similar paths. Lal Krishna Advani, one of the principal architects of the current political dispensation, temporarily resigned from Parliament in 1996 after his name surfaced in a corruption investigation. Although he had not been proven guilty and was later cleared, he stepped down to preserve public confidence in the office he held. Such acts strengthen, rather than weaken, the foundations of democracy, particularly in an era when symbolism is often reduced to media spectacle, social media optics, and manufactured outrage.</p>.<p>Recent years have witnessed several instances of questionable administrative and personal failures, yet the response has too often been marked by hubris, indifference, or the shifting of blame onto subordinates. Whether it is allegations emerging from the controversial inclusion in the Epstein files, foreign policy disasters, or glaring failures in the conduct of national examinations e.g., NEET — the institutionalised pattern of apathy remains the same. No one accepts responsibility, no one resigns, and governance proceeds as if nothing has happened.</p>.<p>One possible explanation lies in the increasingly centralised nature of political decision-making and communication. In such a system, both success and failure are often attributed directly to the head of government, leaving little room for ministers to independently own administrative lapses. Perhaps the political cost of displaying integrity, humility, and accountability in such moments may be perceived as too high, overall. Yet resignation need not be viewed as empty symbolism, political posturing, or a sign of instability. Properly understood, it is a powerful affirmation of morality, responsibility, and public trust. Far from weakening democracy, the willingness of leaders to accept moral responsibility strengthens its ethical foundations. But that would happen <br>if the health of democracy were considered more important than winning elections at any cost. </p>.<p><em>(The writer is the former Lt Governor of Andaman and Nicobar islands and Puducherry)</em></p><p>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH)</p>