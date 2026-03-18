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The myth of male courage

The myth of male courage

In the narrowest spaces of life, it is often women who move first and men who follow.
Priyan R Naik
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 20:04 IST
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 20:04 IST
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womenOpinionRight in the middle

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