The new work-life balance: Don’t have kids

By Sarah Green Carmichael

In 1992, Wharton professor Stewart D. Friedman — having become a father a few years earlier — asked graduating MBA students if they, too, were planning to become parents. Yes, said 78 per cent of the class. Twenty years later, he put the same question to the class of 2012 and was shocked to find that number had plunged to 42 per cent.

The reason? The millennials were deeply invested in having successful, meaningful careers, and they just didn’t see how they could juggle those jobs and the demands of parenthood.

Yet 10 years on from Friedman’s poll, it’s a choice more are making: The US birth rate has fallen by somewhere between 14 per cent and 20 per cent since 2012, depending on the estimate. Today, about 35 per cent of women ages 25-44 have never given birth, almost double the number in 1976.

Having children is still a powerful ideal. Yet more people are deciding that there are too many obstacles to integrating children into their lives — inflexible jobs, soaring day-care costs and the challenge of finding a spouse willing to share the household load.

For decades, such work-family conflicts have pushed moms out of the workforce. Now it appears they are blocking a growing number of young adults from pursuing parenthood.