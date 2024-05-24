The next government’s focus must be economy, trade, governance

At the end of five phases of polling, barring the ‘never say die’ political activists and rent-an-election influencers, most people — even those who are not fans of the current regime — have come to terms with Narendra Modi returning for a third term. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s final tally and that of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) — whether it will be ‘400 paar’ or not — are only matters of academic interest and post-truth analysis of psephologists, real and fake.
Therefore, it is time to look forward and make wish lists for Modi 3.0. The prime minister has declared that he has a 100-day plan ready for his new government. But that should not stop us from putting our asks.
No prizes for guessing that the prime minister's first focus must be the economy. But, why, what, and how are the questions that must be answered. Modi would like to go down in history as India’s greatest prime minister, surpassing the reputation of India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru. To achieve that Modi needs to deliver on his promise of Viksit Bharat.
Getting the economy on steroids is essential for political stability. Modi may sweep the Lok Sabha elections, but in a country where we have elections every six months — with major states such as Maharashtra scheduled to go to polls next, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Assam and Kerala a year later — he will need some quick wins on the jobs and income front; rations alone will not carry the day.
The second ‘why’ is geopolitical. The sniping from the Western world that India and Modi have been contending against can be countered only with the trade card. Modi understands that. The challenge is how to make the China Plus-One strategy work. That brings us to the ‘how’?
Modi knows better than others the answer for both the economy and jobs must come from private investments. The work on infrastructure is largely done or is in an advanced stage of completion. Those in itself will not yield a major multiplier. For the economy to take off towards a $5 trillion economy, the states must work in tandem with the Centre. Modi will need many more ‘Double Engine Sarkars’ a la Uttar Pradesh. So far, the BJP chief ministers have been the weak links in Modi’s chain of command. That needs to change dramatically and fast.
Many of the alliances and acquisitions done by the BJP in the states for the general elections were probably done with the forthcoming assembly elections in mind. This can also explain the disproportionate amount of time, energy, and resources invested by Modi in the South — especially in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh. But getting the BJP (or the NDA) governments in the maximum number of states would only be half the job. It will achieve little without ‘governance’. That means more Yogi Adityanaths working for him.
Those operating on the ground know that both arrogance and corruption have become endemic even in BJP-ruled states. The induction of disparate allies such as the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) who have a ‘short-term’ outlook compounds the problem. This is bound to increase if Modi comes back for a third term. So far the prime minister’s impeccable incorruptible image has pulled the BJP through. But unless corruption at the grassroots and among local satraps are checked, ‘ease of doing business’ will be a pipe dream.
The canards about the capture of democratic institutions such as the Election Commission of India (ECI)and the judiciary are largely cases of crying wolf and sour grapes. But the investigative agencies need a credibility makeover. Judicial and police reforms must take precedence over political agendas such as the CAA, the NRC, and the UCC. Unless ‘justice’ is ‘seen’ to be ensured within a reasonable time, the changes in the laws may get votes but will not take the country forward. Kashmir is a positive example of how both can happen side-by-side.
Finally, the nation needs a healing touch. Modi is fond of saying, and justifiably so, that incidents of communal violence have been minimal under his watch. At the same time, there is no denying that wounds have been inflicted and bruises caused that if left unattended can be cancerous. Like ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas’ — there must be a more concerted outreach for ‘Sabka Vishwas’ in Modi 3.0.
That alone will cement Narendra Modi’s place in history as the true Vishwaguru.
(This article is the third in a series of articles on the challenges and opportunities before the next Union government.)
(Sandip Ghose is a current affairs commentator and marketing professional. X: @SandipGhose)
Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.