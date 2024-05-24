The next government’s focus must be economy, trade, governance

At the end of five phases of polling, barring the ‘never say die’ political activists and rent-an-election influencers, most people — even those who are not fans of the current regime — have come to terms with Narendra Modi returning for a third term. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s final tally and that of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) — whether it will be ‘400 paar’ or not — are only matters of academic interest and post-truth analysis of psephologists, real and fake.

Therefore, it is time to look forward and make wish lists for Modi 3.0. The prime minister has declared that he has a 100-day plan ready for his new government. But that should not stop us from putting our asks.

No prizes for guessing that the prime minister's first focus must be the economy. But, why, what, and how are the questions that must be answered. Modi would like to go down in history as India’s greatest prime minister, surpassing the reputation of India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru. To achieve that Modi needs to deliver on his promise of Viksit Bharat.