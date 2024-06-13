The oath of office

There were heated discussions about whether ‘solemnly affirm’ should come first, as was suggested originally, or ‘swear in the name of God.’ Shri Mahavir Tyagi (United Provinces) made a passionate plea that, “God is truth and affirmation is ‘expediency sublimated. I desire expediency to go under the line and truth to go up.” ‘Truth’ did go up ultimately and has stayed there since.

The country is on the cusp of tremendous growth. But as the manifestos of all major parties, including the leading partner in the current coalition, show, there is still a lot of work to be done. We would need to create an eco-system where there will be no need to provide free rations to over 80 crore citizens; an eco-system where quality education leading to the creation of employable youth is made available; an eco-system where there is a spurt in manufacturing and service sectors leading to the creation of jobs across the spectrum and a reduction in unemployment; an eco-system where the quality of infrastructure improves for ease of living, and consequently the quality of life also improves; a truly Viksit Bharat where, with Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas will take place. This is possible. All those who hold office will have to sincerely adhere to the oath they have taken while getting into that office.