The origins of the ‘basic structure’ doctrine

Conrad’s argument was first used by lawyer M K Nambyar in the Golaknath case in 1967 before the Supreme Court to argue that the Supreme Court can strike down amendments to the Constitution which seek to tamper with fundamental rights. This line of argument was not accepted by the SC. Nani Palkhivala again used Conrad’s article before the 13-judge bench in the Kesavananda Bharati case in 1973. In this judgement, the Supreme Court agreed with Conrad’s idea that there were implied limitations to the power to amend the Constitution and used Cornelius’ logic to come up with the ‘basic structure’ doctrine which the SC has used to strike down some of the worst amendments to the Indian Constitution.