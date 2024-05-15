The 'othering' of Muslims

Efforts to include Muslims in the Backward Classes category and provide them with reservations in different sectors started long before independence. What prevailed while determining reservation was the notion of Muslims as one community and as a class belonging to the backward class. In the meantime, caste enumeration went on unhindered, classifying them under various categories: criminal castes or tribes, fuzzy communities, Asiatic and non-Asiatic castes, or simply under three categories such as Ashrafs, Ajlafs, and Arzals. The backward class tag for Muslims dates back to 1884, when Old Mysore State clubbed them under the depressed class or backward classes. However, they were given reservations much earlier in 1872, particularly the Caste Disability Act of 1872, which provided them with some reservations in non-administrative posts. The turning point came when Mysore State, after the Leslie Miller Committee Report—a fallout of the anti-Brahmin movement in 1921—extended reservations to Muslims under the OBC category. The Madras government introduced a rotating form of reservation for every 12 posts

in 1912. Two posts were set aside for Brahmins, Christians, and Muslims, and five posts were reserved for non-Brahmins.

After the Presidential Order of 1950, which restricted the reservation to people following Hindu social practices, different backward class commissions—beginning with Kaka Kalekar, followed by the Mandal Commission, Gopal Singh Committee, Sachar Committee, and Ranganth Misra Commission—continued the tradition of enlisting Muslim castes under the OBC category for reservation purposes. The Mandal Commission enlisted more than 200 castes across India, and the Ranganath Misra Commission recommended reservations for Muslim Dalits under the SC category. Sachar’s report reiterated, while suggesting the OBC tag, the traditional division of Muslims into Ashrafs, Ajlafs, and Arzals.

Meanwhile, different states, despite adopting varied methodologies, predominantly treated Muslims as backward classes rather than purely in the religious category, considering that they have become a socially and economically marginalised category over the years. In this context, one can discern five models: Bihar, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka.

After the Mungeri Lal Committee report in 1971, the Muslim caste was listed as the Most Backward Class or Other Backward Class in Bihar. Altogether, 39 Muslim castes are on the OBC list. Telangana has categorised backward classes into A, B, C, D, and E. One or two castes are listed under A and B, and 14 other Muslim castes are under category E. In Tamil Nadu, 95 per cent of the Muslim population comes under the OBC list; in Kerala, Bohra, Kachchi Memon, Nayayats, Turkan, and Dakhni Muslims are outside the OBC list, as they come under the creamy layer. In Karnataka, beginning with the Nagan Gowda Committee, which enlisted more than 10 Muslim castes in 1961, the Chinnappa Reddy Commission in 1995 divided the backward classes into four categories: category I, category II(a), category II(b), and category III(a). While awarding backward class tags to Muslims, it enlisted them under Category I or II(b). Category I is the most backward class, which includes Muslim denotified tribes, nomadic tribes, and most backward castes (Katik, Kasab, Bazigar, Chapparband, etc.). Four percent of reservations under the II(b) category has fuelled the current controversy, claiming that they are enjoying not only 4 per cent but altogether 23 per cent as a religious category.

In fact, Muslims have been enjoying the benefit of reservation as a socio-economic category or as a class rather than as a religious category, as religion has a different meaning that lies in faith-based practices, texts, and the prophet. Muslims constitute diverse communities and social practices. Amid different states and commission reports showing the maturity of contrasting religion with diverse social identities, the election campaign targeting

Muslims becomes polemical, and that might further sharpen the “othering” of the community.

(The writer is a former Dean, Faculty of Arts, University of Mysore)