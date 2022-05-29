The pandemic of Western wokeness

“I don’t think this generation should get married. It’s in a shambles. We’re in a period of transition,” an Indian acquaintance remarked. “True. I’m appalled at the number of marriages taking place, knowing full well that these folks have no clue where they’re headed,” someone else agreed. “Marriage is viewed as a contractual trap, thereby destroying the sanctity of family,” another person chimed in.

They were discussing what’s dubbed Generation Z. Aged between 10 and 25, this demographic is intent on taking risks and exploring opportunities rather than pursuing the customary Indian goal of stability. The traits of Gen Z are more pronounced in major Indian metros, where there is extensive exposure to Western influences, unlike smaller cities where traditional values still matter most. Instead of complying, stubborn Gen Z rebels aim to redefine politics, religion, and pop culture. Their defiance and non-conformity materialise as wokeness.

Having lived away from the West for more than a decade, it came as a shock to discover how widespread and ingrained wokeness is there now. The proliferation of gender pronouns in social media bios did give a hint. However, I was surprised to learn that employees of multinational corporations in India have to share pronouns at the start of Zoom meetings with teams in the West. What’s more, some organisations make their employees undertake ‘pronoun training’. Using incorrect pronouns, or failing to add pronouns to your email signature, are grounds for dismissal. Yes, you can be “cancelled” at work. While being inclusive is good, forcing pronouns on to people who don’t want them is disconcerting.

It’s a relief that the woke wave has, so far, largely spared India. There is evidence of transmission, although community spread seems limited. But for how much longer? A couple of days ago, I saw photos of young Indian guys glamorously draped in sarees and jewellery while sporting flourishing facial hair. Apparently, they want to smash Brahminical patriarchy. I wonder which pronouns they’d prefer.

A recent National Family Health Survey highlighted the issue of patriarchy in India. It found almost 50% of men and women condone domestic violence if a wife doesn’t perform her homely duties properly. In South Indian states, the figure was as high as 70-80%. What was unexpected, and inconceivable to me, is more women than men think wife-beating is justified. It’s attributed to harmful gender social norms that dictate how women should behave. The solution, of course, is for women and society to move away from patriarchal ideology. Yet, we know how the push for gender equality ended up in the West. Conventional family structures have disintegrated, unwed women have babies, and gender is non-binary. Some parents even choose to raise their children as gender-neutral, so they’re not constrained by gender stereotypes and roles. The hope is to create a more equal world where gender isn’t important. What if it’s making people confused and lacking identity though?

I didn’t need to be gender-neutral to appreciate equality. As a kid, I played with toy trucks as well as dolls. I got a casual job when I was a teenager to earn my own money and be independent. I feel as capable as any man, but I still value conventional family cohesiveness. Perhaps this generation isn’t suited to marriage, but where does that leave societal structure in India? India may be one of the world’s last hopes to uplift humanity, with so many brilliant minds and ancient systems of healing. Only time will tell if, and how, the gap between progression and tradition can be bridged.