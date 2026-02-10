The path from ignorance to bliss

<p class="bodytext">Darkness exists due to the absence of light. Cold exists due to the absence of heat. Each face of a coin exists only because of the other side. Sadness exists due to the absence of happiness. But then shastras have clearly stated that our true existence is happiness – Sat-Chit-Ananda Swaroopa. Then why is happiness elusive?</p>.<p class="bodytext">We always go in search of moments that can bring us happiness. The very same argument brings back sadness the instant happiness starts to fade away. Do we agree then that the trick is to stay in one state always? What is that state – is it happiness?</p>.<p class="bodytext">Our experience abounds that sadness is detested, whereas everyone embraces happiness, preferably the happiness that lasts forever. The novelty factor of an object of desire starts to fade as the days pass. The never-ending search for happiness starts all over again where the mind hankers to find and possess the next object of desire. Where can one find everlasting happiness? </p>.First step against menstrual poverty: The right to menstrual health.<p class="bodytext">It is our shastras that provide a roadmap to discover our own true Self by the process of inquiry. This is best illustrated by asking the million-dollar question – Who Am I? Because we have attached greater importance to everything else in the objective world. The moment one develops detachment – vairagya – the importance and value of everything else diminishes, leaving our own true self standing alone, shining bright.</p>.<p class="bodytext">How do we know this? While it is clearly illustrated in our shastras, the true spiritual guru guides the disciple to unearth the shine which has been covered with ignorance that exists only due to the absence of knowledge. This comes to our experience during deep sleep; when we wake up, we feel blissful after a good night’s sleep.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Why does this come to our experience daily after waking up from a deep sleep? </p>.<p class="bodytext">Once we go to sleep, the sense organs become inactive and the objective world becomes quiescent. The absence of the outside world has taken duality away from our experience. A duality that is only superimposed on our true self.</p>.<p class="bodytext">What do we need to remove to experience blissful unending happiness? The answer is not to attach reality to the duality experienced in the waking state, where the feed from the sense organs is discerned by the intellect as mere projections.</p>