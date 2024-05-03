The peculiar persistence of Trump-stalgia

But, you say, people feel that they're worse off -- I agree that narrative is floating out there -- except overall, they really don't. I've written before about swing-state polls in which solid majorities of voters say that the economy is doing badly, but at the same time comparable majorities say that they themselves are doing well. The widely cited Michigan survey asks respondents whether their financial situation is better or worse than it was five (not four) years ago: 52 per cent say better, 38 per cent say worse. And if Americans are feeling financially strapped, why is consumer spending so high?