The pen that killed the blot

<p>‘What is that?’ asked my grandson when I mentioned blotting paper to him. I can understand his reaction.</p>.<p>Blotting paper was used extensively in the 1950s and 1960s. Nobody uses it now. An arched-shaped blotting pad was ubiquitous in government offices. Most tables had an ink pot with two receptacles containing red and blue ink, along with two pens, one for blue ink and the other for red.</p>.About names, Juliet was wrong.<p>The pen here was just a holder fitted with a nib. It was the duty of the office peon to ensure that the ink pots were never empty, lest he get scoldings from his saheb. Whenever files were brought to the saheb’s table by the junior staff, the saheb would go through them and jot down notes or his signatures using a pen dipped in the blue ink pot. For particularly important remarks, the pen dipped in red ink would be used. The peon had to be ready with a blotting pad to absorb the excess ink and prevent it from smudging the paper.</p>.<p>After continuous use, the blotting pad would become covered with stains and had to be discarded and replaced by a fresh sheet of blotting paper. Even after the advent of fountain pens, blotting paper retained its use. We used cheap fountain pens that often leaked and smudged the paper, and we had to use blotting paper to soak up ink blots here and there.</p>.<p>Sometimes, I tried a ‘smarter way’ of covering up my one-word answers in class tests or homework by creating a large ink blot to hide my ignorance. But I soon realised that the teachers were already ahead of us, fully aware of such tactics employed by generations of students before us.</p>.<p>Unexpectedly, however, blotting paper bestowed an exalted status on me in middle school. My father was a medical doctor, and, in those days, representatives of pharmaceutical companies would visit him to promote their products. Along with samples of their wares, some of them supplied blotting paper carrying the name of their company or medicine on one side. These were in great demand among students.</p>.<p>My classmates coveted my stock of blotting paper and would butter me up to get this precious item. So I enjoyed a special status and, leveraging it, could get other stationery items from them, or special dishes from their tiffin boxes.</p>.<p>Alas! The advent of the ballpoint <br>pen sounded the death knell of blotting paper.</p>.<p>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH)</p>