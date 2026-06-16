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The pen that killed the blot

The pen that killed the blot

Unexpectedly, blotting paper bestowed an exalted status on me
Nagraj Rao
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 19:47 IST
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OpinionRight in the middlePen

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