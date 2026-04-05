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The perfect lover, on demand

The perfect lover, on demand

Friction is not a flaw of relationships – it is what makes relationships transformative. Intimacy requires effort – the willingness to remain rather than withdraw.
Shaifali Sandhya
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 23:19 IST
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 23:19 IST
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