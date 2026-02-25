<p>On World Youth Day 2026, 30,000 youngsters joined a popular guru in meditation. The large numbers somehow gave the impression that the benefit of the process is uniform for all the participants. This is misleading as the rewards are unique to each person. The theory and philosophy of yoga help us to understand this a lot better.</p>.<p>Both yoga and meditation are about refining intelligence and consciousness. The benefits then become personal. The physical and calming benefits are merely part of the process.</p>.<p>In both Patanjali’s Yogasutras and the Bhagvad Gita, the process is the path to liberation. Krishna’s discourse to Arjuna is deeply philosophical. It gets into the concept of pure consciousness or purusha, which comes into being only in conjunction with the material world. It experiences the material world through the sense organs. In doing so it becomes deluded, misled and entangled virtually in the clutches of the illusory material manifestations. Liberating the consciousness from the deviousness and tyranny of the ego is then the main purpose of meditation.</p>.<p>Patanjali talks of first preparing the body and mind for this task. The Sadhanapada deals with the afflictions of the body and the need to overcome these through yoga. The beginner or the less adept can stop right at this point with ample benefits. This fits into the concept of Karmayoga. The Samadhipada is about reining in the mind and the confusions of consciousness itself. The Bhagvad Gita likewise guides the mind to a state of equanimity. The mind is made calm by contemplating on desire, the object of desire, truth and nonattachment.</p>.<p>Refinement of knowledge happens only when the difference between contemplation and the object being contemplated upon vanishes. The illusion of the material world, the various manifestations and the ability of the ego to misguide, are all sorted out. This is the concept of the Vibhutipada. It is also the path of Janna yoga.</p>.<p>Beyond this stage, is the Kaivalya pada. It deals with vairagya, complete renunciation and detachment. This is the point at which intelligence merges with consciousness. The ego ceases to have power over both. It is the state of joy and bliss.</p>.<p>The joy of meditation comes from the total freedom it allows the practitioner. There is no restriction on the path chosen or the time taken to achieve the desired goal. It is an intimately individual choice with unique and ever-surprising rewards.</p><p>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</p>