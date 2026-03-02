<p>'If winter comes, can spring be far behind?' wrote Percy Bysshe Shelley, invoking hope in the cycle of seasons. In Northern India spring lingers gently after winter, offering a tender interlude before summer sets in. But in Bengaluru, the season is announced not by a thermometer but by a breathtaking aerial ballet. Long before the mercury peaks, the city’s canopy undergoes a dramatic transformation, shedding its leaves for a riotous, neon-bright palette. This is the “Garden City” at its most authentic—a curated masterpiece of botanical engineering where the heralds of summer are the trees themselves.</p>.<p>This seasonal spectacle is more than just a visual treat; it is a living link to Bengaluru’s history. The “serial blooming” landscape we see today was meticulously planned by the Wadiyar dynasty and their German and British botanists. They sought to blend the exotic with the native, creating a city that didn’t just have gardens but was a garden.</p>.<p>Among these seasonal marvels, one tree in particular commands attention: the Tabebuia rosea, often called the rose trumpet tree. In February-March, cloaked entirely in delicate, paper-thin pink blossoms, it stands without a single leaf in sight, as though draped in a bridal veil. Though tall and stately, there is a certain demureness in its presence—a quiet elegance that softens the severity of the season. Walking down an avenue like Cubbon Park or the lanes of Jayanagar during this time feels like stepping into a watercolour painting. </p>.<p>Closely following the pink wave is the Jacaranda mimosifolia. With its fern-like foliage and bell-shaped, mauve flowers, the Jacaranda adds a cool, regal purple to the city’s palette. Originally introduced from South America by visionary horticulturists like Gustav Krumbiegel, these trees were part of a “serial blooming” plan. The goal was simple yet poetic: to ensure that as one species faded, another would take its place, keeping the city in a perpetual state of floral celebration.</p>.Pink splash: Bengaluru techies create map to track flowering tabebuia rosea trees.<p>As April matures and the heat sharpens, the Cassia fistula, or the Indian Laburnum, takes centre stage. Known locally as Kakke Mara, its pendulous clusters of bright yellow flowers earn it the nickname “Golden Shower". Unlike the delicate Tabebuias, the Cassia’s yellow is defiant and electric, its golden inflorescences hanging like ornate chandeliers that sway in the summer breeze. </p>.<p>Then comes the undisputed queen of the Indian summer: the Gulmohar. If the Tabebuias are a soft whisper, the Gulmohar is a joyful shout. Its wide, umbrella-like canopy turns a searing shade of scarlet and orange, mirroring the intensity of the sun it thrives under. By May, these trees, which line the city’s highways, old cantonment roads and the Indian Institute of Science campus, join this annual pageant.</p>.<p>For the modern Bengalurian, these blooms are a cultural marker. They signify the arrival of the Ugadi festival, the taste of the first summer mangoes, and a brief, beautiful window where the city’s infamous traffic is forgiven because the view from the windscreen is framed in gold and crimson. </p><p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>