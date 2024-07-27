The plethora of ‘Pradan Mantri’ schemes

In terms of total budget expenditure, the share of PM schemes has gone up from 5 per cent in 2022-2023 to 10 per cent.

Naming government schemes after the prime minister or a politician is not a new development. In the Congress era, the government named schemes posthumously after its prime ministers like the Jawahar Rozgar Yojana and the Indira Awaas Yojana, among others. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has honoured Atal Bihari Vajpayee by naming five schemes under his name.

Before 2014-2015, there were three PM schemes: the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana, and the Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana. If we exclude these three PM schemes, 40 schemes have been launched in the last 10 years.

How do we assess this rise of PM schemes? What is its significance?

First, it gives a signal to the voters that the prime minister is the one who is giving us these benefits. Earlier, one saw the government providing welfare to citizens as its fundamental duty. In the new system also termed as techno-patrimonialism model of governance we see citizens become labharthis (beneficiaries) who are receiving welfare directly from the prime minister. Over the past decade, the government has positioned itself around the personality of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is reflected in the naming of the schemes as well.

Second, it also leads to confusion among the labharthis and Budget watchers. There are existing schemes which serve similar purposes or can be tweaked to add additional benefits. By adding more schemes which serve a similar purpose, it only adds to the plethora of existing schemes. There are some schemes which have been renamed as PM schemes: e.g., the Indira Awas Yojana has been renamed as the PM Awas Yojana. There have been lots of discussions on streamlining and lowering the number of schemes but all we are seeing is the addition of more schemes and a new category of PM schemes is being created. In the current Budget, one new scheme was introduced Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan (its allocation is not in the Budget documents) and in the Interim Budget two new schemes were introduced: the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.

Third, one way to look at this strategy of naming welfare schemes as PM schemes is that they will continue even with the change of the government. But then that is true for general government schemes too. It is not that a new government will come and scrap the existing schemes. Despite political adversity, we have seen subsequent governments continue with the welfare schemes.

To sum up, in the last 10 years, the government has created a new label of welfare schemes: PM schemes. The government has used every opportunity to create and enhance the brand of the prime minister. Should the Budget be used for glorifying personalities over the larger purpose of providing welfare to citizens? Are these PM schemes helping the government achieve objectives more transparently and efficiently? Or is it merely a political exercise? Based on the evidence, the government seems to be more focused and paying more attention to PM schemes.

Amol Agrawal is an economist teaching at Ahmedabad University.

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH).