The political economy behind the Ambani wedding

But envy is often less about hating someone for what they have, and more about hating your own slim chances at getting what they have. The problem is that most Indians don’t really fancy their chances at getting so rich, so they simply end up resenting the rich. Just look at the odds. India has about 200 billionaires from among 1.4 billion people. That gives Indians a 0.000014% chance of becoming a billionaire. The US has over 800 of them, which gives Americans a 0.000242% chance at the lottery. That’s not great, but it does mean that an American is 17 times as likely as an Indian to see wealth in the billions.