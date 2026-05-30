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The political economy of cash transfers

The political economy of cash transfers

The electorate’s welfare demands are genuine, but lasting relief depends on productive, fiscally responsible schemes
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 19:47 IST
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