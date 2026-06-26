The political economy of children’s manufactured choices in urban India

<p>A few weeks ago, I took my daughter, who is not yet three years old, to a shopping mall in Bengaluru. She was extremely excited, and she could identify a familiar cartoon character on a packet of snacks and other select grocery items. </p><p>As a parent, her presence of mind amused me, but deeper questions intrigued me about the evolving manufactured choices shaped by market forces.</p>.<p>The characters that appear on supermarket shelves are present in audio-visual content; they appear prominently in advertisements, food packaging, and other <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/digital">digital </a>content. What appears to be a child’s preference is a systemic-exposure-curation designed to attain attraction both inside and outside. </p><p>Inside the home, children encounter algorithm-driven entertainment through platforms such as online children’s channels, gaming applications, and digital advertising. Outside the home, they move through carefully designed commercial environments filled with toy stores, food courts, branded characters, ice-cream kiosks, snack promotions, and child-centric marketing displays. </p>.From Australia to Europe, countries move to curb children's social media access.<p>My daughter’s experience is not unique; it offers a deeper transformation witnessed across urban societal spaces in India. This transformation is closely linked to another issue affecting contemporary India: migration. Like millions of other families, we moved to an urban ecosystem in pursuit of career advancement and better professional opportunities. </p><p>This has resulted in a form of care-absentia, where regular in-person contact with parents, cousins, grandparents, and close relatives has steadily diminished. These relationships once played a vital role in shaping our values and creating a sense of belonging. In joint families, the upbringing of a child is a shared responsibility and experience. </p><p>In nuclear families, children have relationships with grandparents and extended family members through occasional visits and video calls rather than regular in-person interactions. </p><p>The changing socialisation process is creating a social vacuum, which market forces and digital platforms are racing to fill. Children’s leisure, and parents’ commitment to professional circles, are increasingly mediated through apps, streaming platforms, branded toys, and algorithmically curated content. </p><p>This is not an abstract sociological observation; inside the home, there is a deeper engagement with algorithmic platforms. A survey published by Statista in September 2023 found that many urban parents reported that their children spent 3-6 hours per day using social media, OTT platforms, and online games. The average monthly data consumption is skyrocketing. </p>.<p>The cost of progress in the digital ecosystem has deeper consequences if we are not responsible enough in equipping individuals with media and information literacy. Western governments have a long history of grappling with the paradigm of empowerment measures to aggressive interventions.</p><p>Protectionist measures argued that, as children are fundamentally vulnerable, it is important to design architectures of the modern internet from a restriction-based perspective, such as mandatory age verification, algorithmic blocking, and social media bans. </p><p>On the other hand, the empowerment approach emphasises human-agency and argues that protectionist measures isolate children and strip them of their fundamental digital rights. In a country like India, direct bans and pure empowerment measures are insufficient; a balanced approach is required that integrates targeted structural protection and active user empowerment. </p>.Social media linked to anxiety, anger among children in Bengaluru: Survey.<p>Moving into the commercial environment, where children’s desires are continuously cultivated. The political economy asks important questions: who benefits from manufactured choices? The answer remains a bit complex; it entangles with multiple threads, as children’s attention is a multi-million-dollar business. </p><p>A large sum is invested to reach this audience; as they govern family decisions about what to buy. In India, as the economy expanded, the middle class and its purchasing power grew exponentially, driving the expansion of child-consumer markets. The sector associated with this industry capitalises on social media and online marketplaces to build a bond with parents for children’s products. </p><p>The loop of interconnectedness is omnipresent. A child encounters a character on a convergent platform, the same character on a toy, and the toy marks its appearance at the shopping mall. The process of consumption of that entity becomes an integral part of its existence; choices are carefully formed, stitched, and structured. </p>.<p>Today’s challenge is structural. In India, the growth of the service and manufacturing sectors remained primarily saturated in urban pockets and select regions. Due to the advancement of the service industry, cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, and Delhi have become major hubs for market institutions to thrive, and migration has become a prominent feature in those regions. </p><p>Families from remote areas, driven by a dream of a better future and career prospects, moved into those regions, marking a shift in socialisation practices, leading to children’s greater engagement with market forces. The commitment of parents to career advancement created a vacuum in their relationships with their children, and this has given scope for market forces to proliferate with market assets. </p>.<p>India’s urban future will thrive through economic growth and technological advancement. However, if we wish to care for and serve children, we must remember that childhood thrives on our involvement, time, commitment, and meaningful human relationships, which no other alternate forces can fully provide. </p>.<p><em><strong>The writer is an assistant professor at the Department of Media Studies, Christ University, Bengaluru.</strong></em></p><p><em>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</em></p>