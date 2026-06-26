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The political economy of children’s manufactured choices in urban India

The political economy of children’s manufactured choices in urban India

As a parent, her presence of mind amused me, but deeper questions intrigued me about the evolving manufactured choices shaped by market forces.
Neelatphal Chanda
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 20:36 IST
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childrenOpinionPanoramaDigitalUrban India

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