The political tango of 'agency' intimidation

Summons, endless rounds of interrogation, interminable investigations, some spanning several years, by various central government agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation, and Income Tax Department, branded as "vendetta politics" by the anti-Bharatiya Janata Party opposition parties is evolving. From being defensive, the response of the alleged wrongdoers from various regional parties and the Congress is metamorphosing into a subtle, direct offensive against the Narendra Modi regime's politics of trashing the credibility of critics by accusing them of corruption.

The shift is visible. Two instances in one week are not a coincidence. Anti-BJP opposition parties seem to have separately arrived at the same conclusion; playing hapless dove to the hawkish BJP is being permanent losers. Iterating the victimhood position that every summons or custodial interrogation or arrest as vendetta politics has not stopped the Modi regime from picking off one regional party at a time by initiating investigations against specific leaders. On the contrary, the number of such swoops, 570 investigations or cases against BJP's rivals since 2014, a staggering 340 per cent increase compared with similar raids-summons-investigations-interrogations during the second Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government, have taken place.

So, instead of complaining that party functionaries have been wrongly accused on trumped-up charges, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal challenged the BJP in the idiom that has been almost exclusively deployed by the Sangh Parivar against its critics and the opposition. Following Delhi's health minister Satyendar Jain's arrest by the ED, Kejriwal, the Delhi chief minister, went on camera and did more than call it vendetta politics. He said the AAP was a party of "patriots" that believed and lived by the principle that the corrupt, especially people in public life, were "deshdrohi", that is, enemies of the State or any other description ranging from terrorists to anti-nationals. His language and symbolism were straight out of the BJP's lexicon. Kejriwal was loudly daring the BJP to do its worst, that is, luring the BJP to go overboard.

In what looked like a well-choreographed move, the ED resurrected its intermittent and interminable investigations into the National Herald money laundering case by summoning Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for more questioning. The case is based on a 2012 complaint by the BJP's Subramanian Swamy and the post-2014 investigations by the Income Tax and ED. Stricken by Covid, Sonia Gandhi has responded from her seclusion that she will go to the ED's office on June 8. This is a move that puts Sonia Gandhi and the Congress on top and takes the fight away from the ED and its political bosses. There is no doubt that her arrival at the ED office on June 8 will be a media circus, and Sonia Gandhi will be the star rather than any BJP spokesperson or leader. The Congress stands to make political gains out of Sonia Gandhi's attendance, which would be a serious loss for the BJP.

Instead of being hapless doves, cowering against the hawkish predator BJP, Kejriwal turned himself into a hawk, attacking the regime that controls the agencies in the language of hypernationalism. He went on the moral offensive. For Kejriwal, inviting the public to evaluate the relatively spotless reputation of the AAP and block the BJP's attempts to throw mud is easier. He can cite the dismissal of an AAP minister in 2015 for corruption to affirm the party's uncompromising position on the issue. And he can assert that the AAP everywhere is the same by pointing to the dismissal of Punjab health minister Vijay Singla for corruption by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

In the BJP's narrative, retold mostly by Narendra Modi, Sonia Gandhi is a privileged and secluded member of the Congress elite living in a bubble. Her announcement to hit the street on June 8, despite testing Covid positive, will be a show that could signal a major political strategy shift on how the Congress takes on Modi ahead of the Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat elections later this year. Whether the Congress is indeed changing its design by going in for intelligent countermoves is an open question.

In Maharashtra, the Maha Vikas Aghadi recently arrested independent legislators Navneet and Ravi Rana for sedition. The state government briefly arrested former chief minister Narayan Rane of the BJP. Coming soon after Nationalist Congress Party minister Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik's arrest in a 1999 money laundering case and suspected "active involvement in terror funding", it is apparent that different regional parties are adopting different offensive and aggressive strategies to take on the BJP. In Delhi and Maharashtra, a tweaked perspective on nationalism and the identification of enemies of the state have been weaponised by the anti-BJP opposition to counter one of the three issues that the BJP consistently deploys to attack and destabilise the opposition.

In West Bengal, the Mamata Banerjee government arrested Arjun Singh, Member of Parliament, from Barrackpore, when he was in the BJP and before his shift to the Trinamool Congress, on corruption charges from the time he headed the Bhatpara Naihati Cooperative Bank. Another BJP MP, Jagannath Sarkar, was arrested by the state police for his alleged involvement in the murder of Satyajit Biswas of the Trinamool Congress. The proximity in the timing of these arrests with the CBI's summons and questioning of Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira on suspected corruption is a classic instance of the tit for tat game. In other states, too, the BJP's leadership has been targeted by ruling opposition parties.

Corruption, enmity against the State or its opposite hyper-nationalism, security threat to the nation from Pakistan and Muslims as agents of terror are the three attack weapons of the BJP that then uses development as the carrot to consolidate voters. The non-BJP opposition up until now has failed to counter the narrative fluently delivered by Modi that it is only he and the BJP that can protect India and its Hindu majority from marauding forces. While the agencies cherry-pick targets in different states, in the BJP's narrative, every anti-BJP regional party and the Congress are the perpetrators of every evil under the sun. Therefore, no opposition party is trustworthy and must be rejected by the electorate.

Until now, the opposition parties have been doves, preyed upon by an organised and effective hawk in the shape of the BJP, which as the ruling party at the Centre, controls the agencies that have investigated hundreds of political rivals. The curious correlation between raids and elections has underscored BJP's compulsion to add to its Hindutva agenda to win against opposition parties, both regional and the Congress. In every case, the opposition has defended itself by describing the investigation-arrest-summons-interrogation in the terminology of victimhood as "vendetta politics."

The elegant simplicity of game theory would describe these plays as a hawk versus dove game, the outcome of which is invariably the same; the hawk wins. Since politics is always dynamic, the doves seem to have arrived separately but simultaneously at the same conclusion. Their play as doves has to change because every raid is different. In the Satyendar Jain instance, Kejriwal has spoken like a hawk, invoking the same trope of fervent nationalism as the BJP does. By announcing that she would go in person to the ED office, Sonia Gandhi has transformed herself into a different kind of dove, one that could potentially be bigger than the hawk. A huge dove that turns the hawk into a puny predator is a politically terrifying prospect.

Being a hawk is fine, so long as there are no giant size doves around. If other hawks then appear in the sky, the lone predator position is lost and with it the advantage of dominating the scene. The BJP is a lone hawk. The anti-BJP opposition of regional parties and the Congress and the Left may be doves in theory, but they all have the capability to convert themselves into either giant doves or hawks.

Picking off doves, most of them cowering out of fear of vendetta politics, is easy. The BJP's success has been in convincing voters that every opposition party is exactly the same – anti-nation, anti-Hindu and corrupt. When Kejriwal appropriates the anti-nationalist and corruption planks, it significantly erodes the BJP's dominant position by forcing it off the moral high ground. It is similar to the tactics that Sonia Gandhi has adopted to become a giant dove; she will dominate the day and dislodge the BJP. If more anti-BJP opposition parties get better at this game between now and 2024, the BJP will find it very hard to control the narrative and the attack; it will be far too busy producing customised countermeasures.

(The writer is a senior journalist based in Kolkata)

