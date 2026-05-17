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The politics and economics of victimhood

The politics and economics of victimhood

Many groups practise organised victimhood across the world – the United States, Israel, Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu, Vladimir Putin, MAGA, the South African whites, Meta, Microsoft, Google, etc.
Roger Marshall
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 19:44 IST
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 19:44 IST
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