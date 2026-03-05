The politics of freebies

<p><em>By Prashant Kumar Choudhary and Mehul Kumar</em></p>.<p>The normative foundations of social justice hold that the poor are entitled to subsidised access to food, sanitation, housing, education, and health care. This claim derives its constitutional legitimacy from Article 38 of the Directive Principles of State Policy (DPSP), which directs the State to promote a social order informed by social, economic, and political justice. Together, these principles articulate a clear constitutional commitment to redistribution and the protection of the poor and marginalised sections of society. Morally and legally, this position is difficult to contest.</p>.<p>Economic reasoning, however, operates under different constraints. Ethical aspiration and empirical feasibility do not always converge. The central policy question is one of sustainability: how are such commitments to be financed over the long term? The desirability of publicly funded welfare programmes and their fiscal viability are analytically bipolar, particularly from a political economy perspective.</p>.<p>In electoral politics, incentives often diverge from fiscal prudence. Political actors are oriented towards winning elections, and redistributive schemes can yield immediate electoral dividends irrespective of long-term sustainability. While such programmes may alleviate poverty directly, they can impose substantial fiscal costs over time. During the most recent Bihar Assembly election, for instance, the incumbent National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government transferred Rs 10,000 to 25 lakh women under the Chief Minister Women Employment Scheme, entailing an outlay of Rs 2,500 crore. Measures of this kind may generate short-term political gains, but they also raise critical questions about fiscal durability and opportunity costs. </p>.When freebies run on felled trees.<p>The IPSOS Populism Report (2025) provides insights into individuals’ opinions on government spending in India. It reveals a pronounced preference for expansionary public spending, a hallmark of redistributive populist sentiment. Strong majorities endorse increased allocations for job creation (73%), education (72%), public safety (72%), defence and national security (72%), health care (71%), and infrastructure (70%). Yet only 44% favour raising taxes to finance additional spending. This pattern reflects the populist orientation that prioritises visible welfare and developmental commitments at the cost of raising taxes. </p>.<p>The Union Budget 2026–27 characterises its subsidy policy as calibrated and fiscally prudent rather than open-ended. Combined allocations for food, fertiliser and petroleum subsidies exceed Rs 4.11 lakh crore, with food subsidies accounting for the largest share at Rs 2.28 lakh crore. The fertiliser subsidy, estimated at Rs 1,70,781 crore, signals a degree of normalisation after the volatility triggered by global commodity price shocks.</p>.<p>The fiscal deficit is projected at 4.3% of GDP, indicating a continued consolidation trajectory. Notably, interest payments—crossing Rs 14 lakh crore—far outstrip total subsidy expenditure, underscoring structural pressures on public finances. At the same time, capital expenditure remains a strategic priority to sustain growth momentum. According to the “Rupee Goes To” classification, subsidies constitute roughly 8% of total expenditure—substantially lower than their political salience might suggest.</p>.<p>When properly targeted at marginalised sections—particularly the poorest—the schemes can be normatively justified in the name of social justice and distributive equity. In practice, however, the beneficiary pool often extends to middle-class and economically better-off groups. Welfare schemes then function less as instruments of social justice and more as mechanisms for electoral mobilisation and political consolidation. The result is merely diluted targeting but growing concerns about fiscal prudence and long-term sustainability. The Supreme Court recently observed, ‘It is understandable that some people cannot afford it; the State has to provide…But for people who do not deserve it, those who are affluent, why give them freebies?’ Is it not high time for the States to revisit these policies?”</p>.<p>The core issue, therefore, is the durability of electorally driven populism in the absence of structural strategies for poverty reduction. Direct cash transfers and other immediate benefits may yield political dividends, but they cannot substitute indirect, growth-oriented measures such as sustained employment generation, investment in skill formation and upgradation, and expanded access to quality education. Recent electoral outcomes in Bihar suggest that populist appeals can be politically effective; their long-term viability remains uncertain. Judicial observations have echoed this concern. The broader policy challenge lies in reconciling short-term political incentives with long-term welfare provisions—particularly in health and education.</p>.<p>(Prashant is an assistant professor, Department of Public Policy, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, and Mehul is a research scholar, Institute for Social and Economic Change, Bengaluru)</p>.<p>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.<br></p>