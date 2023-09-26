The politics of nuclear wastewater

In December 2022, the Japan approved a change in its nuclear policy, allowing existing reactors to operate beyond 60 years from the previously set 40-year limit post-Fukushima, with a focus on developing innovative next-generation reactors. They set a target of 20-22% for nuclear energy to meet the country’s needs by the end of the decade, aiming for carbon neutrality by 2050. However, of the 33 operable nuclear reactors, only 10 have received NRA clearance to restart. Thus, the challenge lies in securing space for new reactors, restarting the existing ones, decommissioning Fukushima reactors and reconstructing affected areas to gain public support for the new policy.