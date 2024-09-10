The politics of prejudice, awards in education

Very often the religious rituals of a dominant religious or caste group are instituted and normalised within educational institutions, such that their religious origin is erased or made invisible, thereby maintaining the facade of religious neutrality.

The sartorial norms approved and sanctioned by majoritarian groups are institutionalised into the uniformity of the uniform to be worn in the classroom. Sartorial conventions, corporeal markers, and the rituals through which embodied life is lived are multiple in a multireligious and multicultural society. This multiplicity will inflect and shape the ways in which learning and teaching are organised, practiced, and imbibed. It is through the coming together of the many practices and processes of embodied being, within the classroom and outside it, and their interaction and intersection with each other that education is enriched and learning becomes a lifelong, open-ended, creative, and transformative process.

(The writer is Professor, Department of English,

Mangalore University)