The pot and the kettle 

Even assuming that the politicians of the JDS, Congress, and Shiv Sena merrily skipped over to the other side, even without the offer of cash incentives and maybe with the threat of the Damocles’ sword-wielding CBI, there was enough press coverage to know that resort politics was the order of the day, just before these governments fell. One would like to know from which ‘heist” the cash to transfer these MLAs from one five-star hotel or resort to another and the air fares to pay for their travel came? Did the people who now question the present Karnataka government for the free bus fares for women ask these questions of their elected representatives then? How can an MLA whom you voted for because he belonged to a certain party defect to another and have the gumption to ask you to vote for him when he is now representing the opposing party in the by-polls? Is that also not some kind of “heist” of your vote?