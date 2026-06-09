The powder-coated mango mystery

<p class="bodytext">I visited my mother in Bengaluru two months ago. It was late March, and the trip was sudden. I started from Shivamogga early in the morning and called her only after reaching the outskirts of the city. She was delighted to know that I had brought the kids along. By the time we reached home at 10 am, the children were as hungry as I was. Breakfast was ready. My mother announced the season’s special: mango <span class="italic">kesari bath</span>.</p>.<p class="bodytext">I was enchanted. Being a mango enthusiast, how had I never heard of this delicacy before? I had already experimented with raw mango rice and chutney this summer, but ripe mangoes had not yet reached the Shivamogga markets. Bengaluru, however, was already flaunting them.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Bengaluru—the city of possibilities.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Wasn’t that the same reason our parents in Turuvekere pushed us to study hard and move there? Bengaluru was where you got good jobs, better opportunities, and apparently, even mangoes earlier than Shivamogga.</p>.Bengaluru bakers give mangoes a fresh spin.<p class="bodytext">As I savoured the scrumptious <span class="italic">kesari bath</span>, I found myself wondering, briefly, why I had not settled in Bengaluru.</p>.<p class="bodytext">I remembered evening strolls through Gandhi Bazaar. The gigantic guavas looked as though they were jumping with joy, begging to be bought. Even the slightly snobbish shopkeepers somehow added to the glory of the fruits.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The fragrance of jasmine in the market could make you feel instantly alive. My father had ensured that the jasmine garlands for my wedding be brought from Gandhi Bazaar.</p>.<p class="bodytext">It is not that Shivamogga lacks fruits or flowers. But in Bengaluru, the presentation and the marketing always seemed different.</p>.<p class="bodytext">After breakfast, curiosity got the better of me. I quietly sneaked into the kitchen to inspect which variety of mangoes my mother had used. But in the rush of the morning, I could spot neither mangoes nor peels or even the seed. Still, I was relieved that the children had eaten without fuss.</p>.Bengaluru's early aam affair.<p class="bodytext">When it comes to cooking, my mother is wonderfully spontaneous. I, unfortunately, do not handle surprises well. Unexpected guests usually trigger panic. Such moments are often accompanied by drought-like conditions in my kitchen — no cashews, no <span class="italic">elaichi</span>, and no ghee. </p>.<p class="bodytext">This time, however, I was fully prepared. I bought ripe Raspuri mangoes, cut them carefully into pieces, and stockpiled all the essential ingredients. <br />The final result was excellent. Jubilantly, I served the mango <span class="italic">kesari bath</span> to <br />my brood.</p>.<p class="bodytext">My younger son, Appu, took a few bites and said thoughtfully, “Ajji hadn’t put mango chunks like you, Mummy… but hers tasted very good.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">I immediately assumed my mother must have puréed the mangoes. Still munching on the delicacy, I called her and asked which variety of mango she had used. My mother burst into giggles.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“You came at such short notice,” she said. “I couldn’t go out and buy mangoes. There was no elaichi at home either. But I wanted to make something sweet for the kids… so I used instant juice powder!”</p>.<p class="bodytext">My mother had clearly won — not just in cooking, but in marketing too. All my senses had been deceived. My husband sat quietly beside me, smiling.</p>