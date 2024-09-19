The power of cess-based welfare schemes

If we were to analyse social security schemes for the formal sector, such as the Employee Provident Fund (EPF) and Employees State Insurance (ESI), their strength partly derives from being built up from the enterprise level. Therefore, workers are aware of their rights, particularly because they are also contributors to the schemes.

The trade unions are able to ensure that employers’ pay their contributions and workers access their benefits. Social security in one sense becomes a marker to define the employer-employee relationship. Further, the model ensures that the private cost to capital for providing social security to its employees does not get socialised. The combination of EPF and ESI also ensures that all nine core components of social security for employees championed by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) are covered.

Ideally, this should be the model of social security for all workers covered by wage work, where the employer is defined, irrespective of the enterprise size. The present law restricts ESI to enterprises with 10 workers and EPF to 20 workers. If the limit is expanded to cover enterprises with five or more workers for both ESI and EPF, the number of formal sector workers with ESI and EPF coverage will increase threefold to around 10 crore. Including dependants of workers, this would lead to around a third of the country’s population getting covered under universal health care protection. Since the scheme follows the formal sector model of worker and employer contribution, this additional coverage is achieved without any fiscal burden on the exchequer.