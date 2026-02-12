The power of opposites

<p>This year Valentine’s Day is followed by Shivaratri, a festival that marks the holy occasion of the celestial marriage of Shiva and Parvati. At first glance, they appear to be an odd pair, completely mismatched. Shiva leads an ascetic life in the mountains – ash-smeared, serpent-adorned, dwelling in cremation grounds and detached from worldly life. </p><p>Parvati – graceful, cultured, raised in refinement and order, represents beauty, fertility, and domestic life. He is anaadi, aja or ajuni, meaning without source or unborn; She – the daughter of King Himavan and queen Mainavati. Shiva was grieving the loss of his beloved wife Sati and not seeking a soul-mate. Parvati was Sati reborn with the sole purpose of becoming his consort to restore balance. And yet, their marriage is celebrated as the ideal union because harmony in life does not arise from similarity, but from complementarities.</p>.<p>Their attraction was not based on appearance, like-mindedness or social equality, but on spiritual alignment. The former practised meditation and silence while the latter, action and expression. Opposites complete each other, rather than compete. </p><p>Relationships struggle because people seek sameness: similar tastes, backgrounds, and temperaments. But similarity alone does not create balance. Two fires intensify each other; two silences create distance. Balance comes when differences become supportive rather than divisive. Parvati brings warmth, family, and nurturing energy into Shiva’s detached existence. Shiva brings stability, wisdom, and depth into Parvati’s active nature. Neither dominates; neither diminishes. Kailasa becomes both a place of meditation and a home of affection, where ganas, sages, and even animals coexist. </p>.<p>The story teaches that compatibility is not the absence of differences, but the presence of understanding. A successful partnership does not erase individuality; it protects it while creating unity. Shiva and Parvati prove that when respect replaces expectation and awareness replaces ego, even the most contrasting personalities can form the most stable bond. Without Shakti, Shiva is pure potential — silent and unmoving. Without Shiva, Shakti becomes directionless energy. Together they form Ardhanarishvara symbolising equality of genders. They complement each other in every way. Shiva, who destroys ego, becomes a gentle householder in Parvati’s presence — a father to Ganesha and Kartikeya, a protector of devotees. Parvati, though a royal princess, embraces austerity in Kailasa without losing warmth or compassion. She does not abandon her nature; she expands it. He does not abandon detachment; he softens it with affection.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Their union reminds us that true compatibility is spiritual, not superficial. </p>