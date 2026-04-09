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The power of positive self talk

The power of positive self talk

We hardly realise that children are very impressionable and our words can influence them deeply.
Leela Ramaswamy
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 19:33 IST
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 19:33 IST
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