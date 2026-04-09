<p>Recently my daughter attended a school reunion. She had studied in that school only for her last one and a half years, but her classmates invited her and coaxed her to join in. After returning she said it was great fun, adding that many of them had changed in looks. Naturally, they reminisced a great deal, recalling both good and not-so-good incidents. Sadly, many unpleasant occurrences involved teachers. Very few of them had been kind and had given loving guidance; many were unnecessarily harsh.</p>.<p>They even refused to accept genuine excuses and explanations. On one occasion, two friends, good in different subjects, exchanged answers, thinking it was a sign of friendship, but were accused of cheating. Their parents were called and they were punished both in school and at home. Others were publicly humiliated and sent out of class. Suffice it to say, that they had good words for only one teacher.</p>.When a broken leg shifted roles.<p>Both as a former teacher and as a grown-up, my daughter’s words left me deeply thoughtful. We hardly realise that children are very impressionable and our words can influence them deeply. Words are more powerful than perhaps any one suspects and once engraved in a child’s mind are not easily erased. We, as adults and especially teachers, live in our own world of impeccable behaviour and adopt attitudes that are demanding. We often forget that children look up to us and have impressionable minds. Harsh punishments, and too many silent treatments can harm. Many become diminished and even feel worthless because of these powerful memories. Criticism, even if it seems accurate and deserved, affects one’s self-worth and moulds the outlook on life. We become critical and are not pleased with the success of others.</p>.<p>There is no need to despair though. We are, both children and adults, in control of our thoughts and attitudes. The good news is that every one of us can shake off all feelings of inferiority. We can replace it with positive self-talk. But this takes practice and dedication.</p>.<p>This means positive reinforcement every time we feel depressed. Each of us is a worthwhile person, because everyone possesses some extraordinary talent and everyone’s contribution is both precious and necessary! </p><p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>