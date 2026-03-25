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The power of right thinking

The power of right thinking

Animals act primarily on instinct, but humans possess awareness, conscience and accountability. The power to choose between good and bad, truth and falsehood, and justice and injustice is what elevates human status.
Nazeer Ahmed Kazi
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 21:12 IST
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 21:12 IST
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