<p class="bodytext">Human beings are called supreme creatures, not merely because of physical strength or intelligence but because of the ability to think about both right and wrong. This capacity for moral reasoning, reflection, and conscious choice distinguishes humans from other living beings.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Animals act primarily on instinct, but humans possess awareness, conscience and accountability. The power to choose between good and bad, truth and falsehood, and justice and injustice is what elevates human status. Yet this same freedom also makes humans responsible for their actions. The <span class="italic"><em>Bhagavad Gita</em></span> explores the inner struggle between right and wrong thinking.</p>.<p class="bodytext">In <span class="italic"><em>Gita</em></span>, Sri Krishna advises Arjuna about <span class="italic"><em>dharma</em></span> and the importance of controlling the mind. Chapter 6 emphasises that the mind can be a person’s best friend or worst enemy depending on how it is directed. The <span class="italic"><em>Gita</em> </span>teaches that wisdom, self-discipline, and devotion elevate a person toward higher consciousness, while uncontrolled desires and ignorance lead to downfall. Thus, right thinking aligns with truth, selflessness, and spiritual awareness.</p>.<p class="bodytext">In the <span class="italic"><em>Quran</em></span>, human dignity is clearly emphasised. God says that He has honoured the children of Adam and preferred them over much of His creation. Right thinking is another name for sound thinking. The first thing for the people to do is to gain expertise in right thinking. Without it, their lives will be rendered meaningless. The <span class="italic"><em>Quran</em> </span>says that humans are given free will and can incline towards righteousness or corruption.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The soul has been inspired with both its wickedness and its righteousness. Thus, human greatness lies not in automatic goodness but in consciously choosing what is right.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The <span class="italic"><em>Bible</em> </span>also highlights the moral responsibility of human thought. In the <span class="italic"><em>Book of Genesis</em></span>, humans are described as being created “in the image of God”. Christianity emphasises that sinful thoughts can lead to sinful actions, but repentance and faith can purify the heart and guide a person toward righteousness. Right thinking produces compassion, justice, humility and service to others. Wrong thinking produces arrogance, hatred, and oppression. Therefore, the true superiority of humans lies in ethical consciousness. When a person chooses truth over falsehood, patience over anger, and kindness over cruelty, they rise spiritually. Right thinking elevates humanity, wrong thinking diminishes it. </p>