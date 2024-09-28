The power of words

Of my older siblings, I shared the closest bond with my eldest brother, seven years my senior. He was an avid reader, and I quickly learnt to share his fondness for books and the written word. He used to subscribe to the Reader’s Digest, and each month we would both eagerly await Peter Funk’s popular feature, It Pays to Increase Your Word Power.

It involved picking the right word, fitting in meaning to a given word, from a choice of four other words. With red herrings strewn liberally along the way, it was a stimulating brain teaser. My brother usually managed a score of 18 out of 20. I was lucky if I got 10 correct, which over time increased to a respectable 15 or 16.