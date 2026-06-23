The public health case for footpaths

<p>On June 19, 2026, the Supreme Court of India recognised what decades of infrastructure planning had largely overlooked: walking is not merely a mode of transport but a fundamental right. In Maniyar Iliyaz @ Shaik Riyaz v. P Ayyappan, a bench of Justices P S Narasimha and A S Chandurkar held that the freedoms of movement, expression, assembly, and association under Article 19, read together with the right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution, guarantee every citizen the right to a demarcated footpath.</p><p>This right shall have priority over motorised vehicle movement, with local bodies bearing an enforceable duty to build and maintain pedestrian infrastructure.</p>.Right to walk on footpaths is 'primary': Supreme Court gives pedestrians priority over vehicles.<p>Though framed as a question of rights, the judgment speaks directly to one of India’s most pressing public health challenges: the growing burden of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/diabetes">diabetes</a>, hypertension, and cardiovascular disease. </p><p>The ICMR-INDIAB national study puts diabetes prevalence at 11.4% and hypertension at 35.5% among Indian adults. The burden is felt not only in clinics but also in household finances. </p><p>A 2023 study in the Indian Journal of Medical Research found that a diabetic patient spends Rs 4,381 annually on outpatient care alone, while a hypertensive patient spends Rs 1,427. Another study found that 38% of Indian households with a diabetic member experience catastrophic health expenditure linked to the disease. </p><p>The burden extends well beyond individual households. Estimates suggest that non-communicable diseases cost India between 5 and 10% of GDP through lost productivity and related economic losses. Yet public policy continues to respond largely through tertiary care rather than prevention.</p>.'Where are the footpaths?': Netizens question GBA for asking people to walk short distances to help save the planet.<p>The irony is that one of the most powerful tools against this crisis requires neither a prescription nor a hospital visit. It requires a place to walk.</p><p> The American Diabetes Association recommends a minimum of 30 minutes of walking daily to cut the risk of Type 2 diabetes. On hypertension, a 2013 study in Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis, and Vascular Biology found that walking can lower the risk of hypertension nearly as much as running when similar amounts of physical activity are undertaken. Walking, therefore, remains one of the most accessible and cost-effective preventive health interventions.</p>.<p>Yet India has largely failed to build the infrastructure that enables walking. The ICMR-INDIAB study found that 54.4% of Indians are inactive, with urban residents being more inactive than rural residents (65% versus 50%). Furthermore, fewer than 10% of Indians engage in any recreational physical activity. </p><p>Public health policy has read this as a failure of individual will. The Supreme Court’s judgment compels a different reading: it is a failure of infrastructure. </p><p>A majority of work trips in Indian cities cover distances under five kilometres, well within walking range. However, broken pavements, encroachments, inadequate lighting, and uneven surfaces force residents onto motorised transport even for the shortest errands. Indians are not choosing to be sedentary. The built environment is making that choice for them.</p>.<p><strong>An enforceable framework</strong></p>.<p>The judgment noted that road design in India was historically built for the propertied classes who owned motor vehicles, structurally dispossessing pedestrians. </p><p>This is also an epidemiological observation. A geospatial survey across urban slums in central Karnataka found that among 576 residents, 19.4% had diabetes, 30.3% had hypertension, and over 50% had both. The urban poor walk the most, live in areas with the worst pedestrian infrastructure, and carry the highest burden of the very diseases that walking prevents. </p><p>In that sense, access to a safe footpath is not merely a matter of mobility but of health equity.</p>.Broken footpaths, pothole-punctuated roads and open drains turn school commute into daily risk in Bengaluru.<p>The Central government’s existing programmes have only partially confronted this reality. While the National Programme for NCDs and the Fit India Movement promote awareness, screening, and behaviour change, neither places pedestrian infrastructure at the centre of its strategy. </p><p>WHO guidance on physical activity promotion emphasises safe walking infrastructure, walkable access to daily amenities, and urban environments that encourage active travel. Indian cities fall far short of this standard, and until now, no enforceable legal framework existed to change that.</p>.<p>The Supreme Court has supplied the foundation for a genuinely integrated response. The Court called explicitly for legislation that declares the right, names the duty bearers, provides remedies for violations, and establishes a full-time regulatory body to plan and enforce pedestrian infrastructure. </p><p>The relevant ministries, named by the Court itself, now carry a direct constitutional mandate to act. An Act that makes a footpath a mandatory condition for road approval could do more to address India’s NCD burden than another round of awareness campaigns.</p>.<p><em><strong>The writer is a lawyer and development consultant.</strong></em></p><p><em>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</em></p>