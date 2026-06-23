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The public health case for footpaths

The public health case for footpaths

This right shall have priority over motorised vehicle movement, with local bodies bearing an enforceable duty to build and maintain pedestrian infrastructure.
Jehosh Paul
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 20:21 IST
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