The pursuit of justice in time

In China, everything traditional was wiped out, as one made one’s way towards the future. The developing economies tried to break links with their colonial pasts, by trusting the Western discourse of modernisation. They went about talking about freedom and democracy, and globalisation. Things didn’t turn out as one expected. The shifting of economic and political power enraged the old elite, who yearned for a return to the traditional. The globalisation ‘flat earth’ trick simply enabled the rich of rich countries to harness cheaper labour in poor countries. Now, the rich in the poor countries want their share of the global pie.