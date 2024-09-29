The Quad is here to stay

The ‘West Capella incident’ of 2020 resulted in the scripting of the ‘US Strategic Framework for the Indo-Pacific’. Besides ensuring a free and open Indo- Pacific, the framework envisaged a common cooperative interoperable coast guard approach to counter Chinese forays into “illiberal spheres of influence”. The US is aware that its security and economic supremacy depends on a free and open Indo-Pacific, and loss of its pre-eminence in the Indo-Pacific will weaken its ability to achieve its global strategic interests. The US is also convinced that a strong India, in cooperation with like-minded countries, will act as an effective counterweight to China.