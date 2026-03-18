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The quiet defiance of gratitude

The quiet defiance of gratitude

Sometimes, a single moment of thankfulness is enough.
Nalini Sorensen
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 19:57 IST
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 19:57 IST
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