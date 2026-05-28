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The quiet legacy of the peacekeeper

The quiet legacy of the peacekeeper

Despite uneven power structures, UN peacekeeping has endured and remains central to conflict resolution
Air Vice Marshal Manmohan Bahadur (retd)
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 20:02 IST
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