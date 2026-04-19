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The quiet love in women's friendships

The quiet love in women's friendships

What draws women together is their shared realities and struggles
Mahima Roselin Varghese
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 19:27 IST
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 19:27 IST
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OpinionRight in the middlefriendship

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