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The quiet qualities that command respect

A well-known cardiac surgeon observed in an interview that while there were equally qualified surgeons in the field, what drove patients to a select few was the quality of compassion.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 00:23 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 00:23 IST
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