The quiet qualities that command respect

<p>All of us want to be respected and acknowledged for what we bring to the table in terms of contributions, value additions and the difference we make—whether it is at home, in the workplace, or in social organisations we belong to. And often many of us feel we are not duly recognised and respected or that we are ignored until the day our work shines through, by when it is usually too late.</p>.<p>To earn respect on the career front, one has to possess cutting-edge knowledge, finely honed skills and agility, apart from delivering consistently. This is what will make us stand out. That said, certain other qualities of the heart are vital to command respect. The way we conduct ourselves and interact with peers, colleagues, superiors and those who seek our services matters.</p>.<p>A well-known cardiac surgeon observed in an interview that while there were equally qualified surgeons in the field, what drove patients to a select few was the quality of compassion. It is the same with ordinary people endowed with innate goodness.</p>.<p>In these days of falling ethical and moral standards, a person who abides by dharma is known for his/her integrity, ethical dealings and fairness in judgment and easily wins respect.</p>.Leading softly with humility.<p>Humility and not throwing one’s weight around or acting pompous – which goes to show the person is not vain or egoistic – is an intangible asset. Authenticity and readiness to acknowledge if mistakes were made and express gratitude for tasks well done add to the respect quotient.</p>.<p>Gaining respect takes time even if one shows great promise and brilliance. The great philosopher Ramanuja had a demanding teacher in his maternal uncle Thirumalai Nambi, who did not take him under his wing for years because he was testing the student. Later he was taught the <em>Ramayana</em> and other texts. Having impressed the mentor with his diligence and grasp, he was presented with the title of <em>Emberumanaar</em> (Our Lord). Working with a perfectionist mentor can be a humbling experience but will help one garner respect eventually.</p>.<p>If you feel you are not being given respect, do a reality check. Is there something you can work on or do differently? If you genuinely think you are being singled out, only then call it quits or set boundaries.</p>.<p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>