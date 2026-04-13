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The quiet transformation

The quiet transformation

The chairs remained unoccupied until I realised life must go on
Kishore S Rao
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 00:24 IST
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 00:24 IST
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OpinionRight in the middle

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