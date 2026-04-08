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The reality of self-employment

The reality of self-employment

The rising number of MSMEs masks job distress; India’s policy focus must shift to enterprise sustainability and outcomes
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 19:35 IST
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 19:35 IST
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