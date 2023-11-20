The religion of cricket and its rituals

With trembling hands, she brought in a glass of water with a few Tulsi leaves and sat in front of the TV. She also brought her prayer books, including the Bhagavath Gita, Sri Lalithasahasranama Stotram, and Sri Vishnusahasranama Stotram.

That was ajji, my grandmother, who was all set for something way beyond any paraayanam: India vs Pakistan, probably in the 1992 Cricket World Cup. My ajji fasted that day, having only Tulsi water as her energy drink; the match mattered more than Ekaadashi for her.

She would launch on a shloka marathon, starting with the toss and continuing till the end of the match. If the opponents were seen to have an upper hand, the shlokas would shift to a different book; instead, if they lost a wicket, she drank Tulsi water and continued chanting the same shloka twice aloud, folding her hands.

Since my childhood, I have understood that if it’s India vs Pakistan, it transcends all daily rituals and religious practices.