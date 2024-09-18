The rhythm of rubbish

In most other countries, municipalities or private garbage collectors work silently, almost invisibly. Only very early risers know of these vehicles that sneak in and empty dumpsters—as if they are ashamed of their jobs.

Not us though, no sir! Proud as peacocks we are of our system; no hiding in the pre-morning haze for us. And like for everything else, we make great songs and dances about this as well. And therein lies the genius of whoever thought of equipping our garbage vans with songs.

The language may change with region, and the song may change with the powers at the top. From ‘gadiwala aaya ghar se kachra nikalo’ to ‘swachch Bharat ka irada’, the tunes are so catchy that one almost expects to see merry dancers swaying along.