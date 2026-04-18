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The right to sleep and turn off

The right to sleep and turn off

We are now the second most sleep-deprived nation on earth, and only 47% of Indian couples share a bed every night.
Ananthapadmanabhan
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 20:21 IST
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 20:21 IST
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