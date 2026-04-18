<p>Findings from the 2026 Resmed Global Sleep Survey show a strange contradiction. We live in an era committed to living longer and staying healthy, yet most of us are failing at the most basic requirement: a good night’s rest. While over half of us say sleep is as important as diet and exercise, 53% of people globally struggle to get quality sleep.</p>.<p>History warns us that the price of this exhaustion is often paid in blood and environmental ruin. In 1989, the Exxon Valdez supertanker ran aground, spilling millions of litres of crude oil because a weary officer fell asleep at the helm. This disaster was not a lone event; it was the result of a workplace culture that ignored sleep deprivation. Today, researchers suggest that nearly 13% of all workplace accidents are caused by this same lack of rest.</p>.<p>When we cannot find rest at work, we try to fix it at home. This has led to the “sleep divorce,” where many couples choose to sleep in separate beds or rooms. Interestingly, India is leading this trend. We are now the second most sleep-deprived nation on earth, and only 47% of Indian couples share a bed every night.</p>.Don't sleep on it : Why you keep waking up at 3 am every night?.<p>It is not just about snoring anymore. The biggest irritant is “digital friction” – the blue light from a partner’s smartphone keeping the other person awake. Modern real estate now features “dual main bedrooms,” so both partners can get undisturbed deep sleep. This stage of rest is not merely a break; it is the time when our brains process memories and manage our emotions. Without it, we become reactive, irritable, and intellectually dimmed.</p>.<p>If we do not sleep at home, the cost shows up at the office. Recently, a staggering 92% of Indian workers admitted to taking a “snooze day” – using sick leave just to catch up on sleep. This situation is more than just an HR challenge; it is an economic disaster. Data suggests that lost productivity and sleep-related health issues cost the Indian economy severely. This burden hits women even harder, as they often handle a “second shift” of housework, leading to much higher rates of sleep difficulty than men.</p>.<p>Beyond the balance sheet, researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, have measured the biological cost of this loss. Their studies demonstrate that sleep-deprived individuals exhibit a 40% impairment in the brain’s ability to form new memories. This effectively “shuts down” the hippocampus – the brain’s primary memory centre. Furthermore, they found that chronic sleep loss triggers a “social withdrawal” effect. Sleep-starved participants felt lonelier and less inclined to engage with others, suggesting that a tired workforce is fundamentally less collaborative.</p>.<p>The biological ‘cleaning crew’</p>.<p>The evidence from science is clear: our brains need “down time.” Doctors have found that during sleep, the brain uses a “cleaning crew” called the glymphatic system to wash away toxins. When we do not sleep, this waste builds up.</p>.<p>Chronic sleep loss is not just about being grumpy; it is a long-term threat to our brain health and even our basic kindness. Studies show that lack of sleep makes us less generous, deactivating the parts of the brain that help us be helpful to others.</p>.<p>The solution is not just better pillows; it is better laws. The Right to Disconnect Bill, recently reintroduced in the Rajya Sabha, is a major step forward. It argues that being “always-on” is a national health concern. Following the lead of countries like France and Australia, this law would give employees the right to ignore work emails after hours.</p>.<p>However, the true shift must come from the individual. Many of us suffer from a “fear of missing out” that keeps our brains in a state of high alert. Legislation can permit us to unplug, but we are the ones who need to pull the plug. It requires personal discipline to value our own silence over the noise of a digital notification.</p>.<p>Society needs to change how we live and work. Some Indian startups have already started “Right to Nap” policies, and global companies like Google and Nike are using sleep pods because they know a rested brain works better. Urban planners must also play their part by designing quieter apartments with better natural light.</p>.<p>Sleep is not a luxury for the few; it is a fundamental biological right that sustains our economy, our safety, and our collective humanity.</p>.<p>(The author is an independent writer)</p>.<p>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</p>