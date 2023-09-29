The rise and rise of NBFCs

The crucial role played by NBFCs can be gauged by the fact that loans and advances given by NBFCs were Rs 29.24 lakh crore as of December 2022, surpassing 20 per cent of the total advances of commercial banks. Leveraging technology, they have been offering innovative and customised financial products and services and helping with last-mile connectivity. When compared to banks that sanctioned 5.6 per cent of loans through digital channels, NBFCs sanctioned 60 per cent of loans digitally in 2019–20. Even in other metrics, their performance has been remarkable. The net interest margin, or NIM, was an impressive 8.90 per cent for the NBFCs in the upper layer since they lend predominantly to the retail sector, while the NIM for the middle layer was a mere 2.4 per cent as they lend mainly to industry. The return on equity, or ROE, was 11.3 and 7.1 for the upper- and middle-layer NBFCs, respectively.