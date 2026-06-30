The rise and risk of intelligent forensics

<p>Forensic science has long occupied a uniquely important place within the justice delivery system. A fingerprint recovered from a crime scene, a disputed signature on a promissory note, traces of blood or semen on clothing, DNA residues found on the victim’s body, or deleted conversations extracted from a mobile phone often become the very foundation upon which courts attempt to reconstruct truth and biological evidence. In many criminal prosecutions and even in civil disputes involving disputed documents, scientific evidence frequently determines whether justice succeeds or fails.</p>.<p>What is changing today, however, is not the importance of forensic science, but the manner in which forensic science itself is being performed. Artificial intelligence has slowly entered the investigative process and is altering the traditional methods through which evidence is collected, processed and interpreted.</p>.<p>Perhaps the clearest example lies in fingerprint analysis. Forensic experts have traditionally relied upon manual comparison systems that required both time and meticulous expertise. Today, AI-powered systems such as Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems can compare millions of fingerprint records almost instantly, which is making identification dramatically faster and significantly more efficient. It has stretched beyond fingerprints to break down biological datasets with far more optimal speed than laboratory methods. </p>.<p>Similarly, murder investigations increasingly rely upon advanced digital forensic systems capable of reconstructing crime scenes, analysing ballistic patterns, tracing deleted communication records, identifying behavioural patterns and recovering cloud-stored evidence. At a time when cybercrime is rapidly expanding, such technological assistance has become nearly indispensable for modern law enforcement, and where investigative agencies remain burdened by infrastructural limitations, overworked personnel and staggering case pendency, the attraction of such efficiency is obvious.</p>.<p>Indian law already acknowledges the importance of scientific evidence. The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, strengthens the role of forensic investigation in criminal procedure, while the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam continues to recognise expert opinion as relevant evidence before courts. Nevertheless, as we all know, it is still only an opinion and does not hold any binding value or is considered conclusive proof of evidence.</p>.<p>In 2018, the forensic medical examination guidelines were issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs for sexual assault cases, which laid down standardised procedures for preserving evidence, collecting biological samples and maintaining medico-legal documentation, highlighting the role forensic science plays in the administration of justice.</p>.<p>AI is celebrated for its speed and precision, but its reliability depends on the quality of the data it is trained upon. Poor datasets can lead to flawed results and eventually influence erroneous judgments. For instance, facial recognition might misidentify innocent people, and predictive policing can unintentionally propagate existing biases. Many AI systems also function through opaque internal models, making it difficult for investigators or courts to understand how specific conclusions are formed.</p>.<p>In criminal law, where liberty itself is at stake, unexplained technological conclusions cannot prima facie be accepted as unquestionable truth. Over-reliance on AI could gradually diminish the importance of skilled forensic professionals. As automation increases, it naturally decreases the requirement for human intervention and might eventually replace specialised expertise acquired through years of scientific training and practical experience.</p>.<p>Globally, legal systems have begun recognising these concerns. The European Union’s AI regulatory framework now subjects high-risk AI systems used in law enforcement to stricter scrutiny, but India lacks a dedicated legal framework regulating artificial intelligence within criminal investigation and forensic practice, which is the need of the hour.</p>.<p>Stephen Hawking once warned that humanity’s greatest technological achievement may also become its greatest danger if approached carelessly. That warning deserves particular attention in the administration of justice.</p>.<p>AI will undoubtedly strengthen forensic science by reducing investigative burden and by assisting agencies struggling under overwhelming caseloads, but machines must never be allowed to decide truth. The courtroom cannot become the final laboratory of algorithms. Justice, in the end, must remain a profoundly human responsibility.</p>.<p><em>(Thajaswini is an advocate practising before the Supreme Court of India, and Madras and Delhi High Courts. Mustaq is an advocate practising before the High Court of Andhra Pradesh and the District Court, Allagadda)</em></p>