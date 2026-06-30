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The rise and risk of intelligent forensics

What is changing today, however, is not the importance of forensic science, but the manner in which forensic science itself is being performed.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 21:16 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 21:16 IST
OpinionPanorama

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