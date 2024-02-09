The rising inequality

Recently, Prime Minister Modi claimed that during his third term, which seems to be a foregone conclusion, India would emerge as the third-largest economy in the world. This sentiment found endorsement at the recently concluded World Economic Forum in Davos. In 2019, Modi aimed for a $5 trillion economy by 2024. Similar aspirations, though not on the same scale, were voiced by state chief ministers like Yogi Adithyanath of Uttar Pradesh and Stalin of Tamil Nadu, aiming for $1 trillion state economies by the same date. While these ambitions are laudable, it is important to examine whether these claims are translating into reality and, more pertinently, a better quality of life for all Indians, especially for the rural poor. A country’s economy is one thing; its individual earning capacity is another. The best yardstick to understand the anomaly or paradox in these claims is to examine where the Indian rural poor are headed.