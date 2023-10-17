The road to urban resilience

Cities have always been dynamic hubs of culture, education, economic growth, and opportunity. Most importantly, they serve as centres of social interaction that attract residents and visitors alike.

It is no surprise, then, that Asia and the Pacific have become predominantly urban in recent years as people seek greater opportunities and services in cities of all sizes.

These urban areas range from coastal communities in the Pacific to mega-cities like Bangkok, Hong Kong, and Tokyo, as well as smaller towns and emerging urban centres, each reflecting the region’s unique diversity.