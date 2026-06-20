The room within a room

<p>Growing up, the most mysterious room in our house was the least sacred one. It was called the puja room, but in our largely agnostic household, it was known simply as the “dark room”. Extra bedding was stored there. Old suitcases found temporary refuge there. At least once, after breaking curfew, I found myself locked inside it for an evening of enforced reflection. If the gods were present, they maintained a diplomatic silence.</p>.<p>The name carried additional resonance in our family. My grandfather, Tripuraneni Gopichand, wrote a celebrated Telugu novel titled Cheekati Gadulu, or Dark Rooms. His novel explored the invisible rooms created by habit, belief, and circumstance. Our household’s dark room was far less profound, but the phrase always suggested that rooms acquire meanings beyond their physical walls.</p>.<p>A recent conversation with a friend of Punjabi roots confirmed that ours was not an isolated case. In her family, too, the puja room spent much of the year performing decidedly unspiritual duties. It doubled as storage and occasionally housed chappals. Yet when festivals arrived, the transformation was immediate. Footwear disappeared, lamps were lit, prayers were offered, and the room resumed its sacred identity.</p>.<p>The story revealed something distinctly Indian. We seem remarkably comfortable allowing the sacred and the mundane to occupy the same space and then separating them when the occasion demands. Where did the Indian puja room come from?</p>.<p>The answer is that it is not as ancient as many imagine. Early Vedic rituals were conducted outdoors around sacrificial fires. Worship was communal and public. Image-based devotion, and the domestic shrines that accompanied it, became widespread much later. In many traditional homes, the sacred occupied a niche in a wall or a corner of the courtyard rather than a dedicated room. The separate puja room became more common in the twentieth century as homes grew larger and middle-class aspirations expanded. A study signalled education. A dining room signalled hospitality. A puja room signalled continuity with tradition. Ironically, this happened even as many urban families grew less observant in their daily religious practice.</p>.<p>Yet the puja room survived. Some remained centres of worship. Others became repositories for blankets and cardboard boxes. A few alternated between the two depending on the calendar. The room endured because it represented something larger than ritual. It reserved a small portion of the home for something beyond immediate utility.</p>.<p>The concept is not uniquely Indian. Ancient Romans maintained household shrines. Traditional Chinese homes contained ancestral altars. Japanese homes continue to feature Buddhist altars and Shinto shelves. What is unusual about India is how persistent the idea has been. Even when belief weakened, the space often remained. The room adapted rather than disappeared.</p>.<p>Today, it continues to evolve. In apartments, it has become a cabinet. In compact homes, it occupies a corner of the kitchen. The room is shrinking, but the idea behind it remains resilient. Perhaps that is because every home and every person needs a puja room.</p>.<p>Not necessarily a place for gods, but a place set aside from daily clutter. A corner where memory, gratitude, and reflection can reside. Most of us carry such spaces within our minds. Over time, however, they tend to become storage rooms. We fill them with anxieties, resentments, unfinished obligations, and accumulated clutter. The inner room that might have held stillness, or wonder, or a sense of life’s larger questions quietly fills with the furniture of distraction.</p>.<p>Occasionally, like my friend’s festival room, we clear them out. We make space for what matters. We recover our values, our relationships, our awareness of what we owe to those who came before us. The clearing is rarely dramatic. It is more often a quiet act, undertaken at a moment of stillness or loss, a brief recognition that the clutter is not the room.</p>.<p>The remarkable thing is not that puja rooms become storage rooms. That is entirely human. The remarkable thing is that they can become sacred again.</p>.<p>Perhaps that is where the puja room will ultimately rest. Not as a room exclusively for gods, but as a reminder that every home, and every mind, needs a space reserved for something beyond utility. In an age devoted to productivity and consumption, that may be the most sacred function of all.</p>.<p><em>(The writer is the former CTO of Tata Group and founder of AI company Myelin Foundry is driven to peel off known facts to discover unknown layers.)</em></p><p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>