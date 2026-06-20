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The room within a room

The room within a room

The remarkable thing is not that puja rooms become storage rooms. That is entirely human. The remarkable thing is that they can become sacred again.
Gopichand Katragadda
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 19:28 IST
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