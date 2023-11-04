The royal masked by the reel

In the 1980s, watching Rajkumar on the big screen was a major attraction, and people went to great lengths to catch the shows. My father and our neighbour, H C Ningiah, would sometimes purchase tickets in the ‘black’ market for blockbuster movies at triple or quadruple the regular price. As a young boy, I would stand in long queues to buy tickets for both our families. Once, we managed to secure only two ‘black’ tickets for the Kannada movie, Eradu Rekegalu. As a result, Ningiah uncle’s nephew and I watched the film while our families returned home disappointed.