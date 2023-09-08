The runaway cabin

“What you will ultimately end up as is a different matter, but as a young boy, you should aim high,” he said. I hesitantly replied, “Sir, I want to become a goods train guard because I like the goods train guard’s cabin so much.” One Viswanath, who was not particularly fond of me, stood up and said, “Sir, I know why. He is slow, just like goods trains. He holds the last rank in the class and so likes the last wagon that is the guard’s cabin.” The entire class burst into laughter yet again.