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The rupee’s dilemma: Pride vs practicality

The rupee’s dilemma: Pride vs practicality

Importers and stock market operators cheer a strong rupee because it keeps costs predictable.
TCA Ranganathan
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 20:21 IST
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 20:21 IST
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